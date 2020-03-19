Bank teller in court for 'stealing lottery winnings' from client

A Potchefstroom bank teller has appeared in court for allegedly stealing a client’s lottery winnings.

Nonhlanhla Phillona Matinyane, 29, appeared in the Swartruggens Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for theft, said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

She was released on R1,500 bail and her case was postponed until April 8.

“Matinyane was arrested on Monday after investigations revealed that she allegedly stole money from a client, who previously won an undisclosed amount of money in the national lottery,” said Myburgh.

“The client, aged 46, was alerted by her financial adviser that withdrawals of substantial amounts of money were made from her account.

“The alleged theft was reported to the bank and the police. After investigation into the matter, the suspect was arrested for theft.”