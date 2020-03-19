Contract freezes, limited group classes & sharing equipment: How Virgin Active is changing its business
Virgin Active has implemented several measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including freezing customers' accounts.
On Wednesday it confirmed that its Melrose Arch branch in Johannesburg would shut its doors after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
Here's how the gym is making changes.
Contract freezes
Customers are allowed to freeze their accounts for 30 days, according to Business Insider.
Group classes
In a newsletter to members, the fitness chain said group classes would be reduced by 50% to “practice social distancing”.
Group classes will only be allowed to be booked online, with no walk-ins allowed.
Sharing equipment
Virgin Active said it will be “reformatting” certain classes so equipment won't be shared.
It says yoga belts, boxing pads and gloves have been temporarily removed from its facilities.
Cancelled classes
Class times will be reduced so cleaning teams can sanitise equipment before the next class. Suspension yoga and active band classes have also been cancelled.
Other measures include closing water fountains, implementing a compulsory sweat towel policy and imploring members to wash their hands regularly.