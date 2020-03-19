Contract freezes, limited group classes & sharing equipment: How Virgin Active is changing its business

Here's how the gym is making changes.

Contract freezes

Customers are allowed to freeze their accounts for 30 days, according to Business Insider.

Group classes

In a newsletter to members, the fitness chain said group classes would be reduced by 50% to “practice social distancing”.

Group classes will only be allowed to be booked online, with no walk-ins allowed.

Sharing equipment

Virgin Active said it will be “reformatting” certain classes so equipment won't be shared.

It says yoga belts, boxing pads and gloves have been temporarily removed from its facilities.

Cancelled classes

Class times will be reduced so cleaning teams can sanitise equipment before the next class. Suspension yoga and active band classes have also been cancelled.

Other measures include closing water fountains, implementing a compulsory sweat towel policy and imploring members to wash their hands regularly.