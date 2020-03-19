Covid-19 | 'It's unfair,' says restaurant industry as government imposes strict regulations

The restaurant industry says it does not have a clear picture of what exactly the newly gazetted alcohol curfew by the government in response to the coronavirus pandemic will entail for their operations.

Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa), said though they understood the need to curb the spread of the virus, the felt the restrictions were unfair.

“It’s a major problem for us because we are a responsible industry. We have been compliant, so this is harsh,” Alberts said.

She said at the moment the industry as a whole was in the dark about what exactly was expected of them.