Covid-19: Outreach programme to help less fortunate with free soap
After panic buying cleared shelves and left many people countrywide unable to purchase hand sanitiser, an outreach programme is under way to help those needing assistance to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.
The initiative was started by non-profit organisation Operation SA and Laudium Disaster Management.
They said the campaign was “critical”, adding that communities could not rely solely on the government to help fight the coronavirus.
The campaign's aim is to hand out at least 20,000 soap bars and information leaflets in informal settlements around Pretoria on Saturday.
“The time has arrived for all of us to fight this pandemic. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to action needs to be heeded," said Operation SA's Yusuf Abramjee.
“It’s time for action. Let’s be proactive and not reactive. Let’s also not allow for panic and fear.”
He said the group would work closely with Gauteng premier David Makhura and the provincial government.
Social activist Catherine Constantinides called on South Africans to join hands and support the initiative.
Medical professionals and health care workers also volunteered to assist the campaign.
“The possibility of doing free screening for the underprivileged who qualify and who have symptoms was being looked at as a matter of urgency. This will be in line with the testing criteria set out by the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases],” said Dr Hamza Bava, who is part of the campaign.
Those who want to donate towards the campaign can do so at:
Bank: HBZ Laudium
Account Name: Laudium Disaster Management
Account number: 11901291245
Branch: 570145
Ref: Covid-19/name and contact number.