Covid-19: Outreach programme to help less fortunate with free soap

After panic buying cleared shelves and left many people countrywide unable to purchase hand sanitiser, an outreach programme is under way to help those needing assistance to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The initiative was started by non-profit organisation Operation SA and Laudium Disaster Management.

They said the campaign was “critical”, adding that communities could not rely solely on the government to help fight the coronavirus.

The campaign's aim is to hand out at least 20,000 soap bars and information leaflets in informal settlements around Pretoria on Saturday.