South Africa

Covid-19: UWC staff told to work from home after academic tests positive

19 March 2020 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
The Bellville campus will reopen once those who have been in contact with the man have been cleared, said the institution.
The Bellville campus will reopen once those who have been in contact with the man have been cleared, said the institution.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

All staff at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) have been told to work from home after an academic tested positive for Covid-19.

Acting rector and vice-chancellor Vivienne Lawack said the Bellville campus would reopen once those who had been in contact with the man had been cleared.

Lawack said the staff member, who had travelled overseas, had been in contact with other academics, but not students.

“Since the staff member interacted with others, we will close campus in the interest of the safety of our staff and students,” she said.

“We call on all those who travelled to self-isolate, have themselves tested and to notify their line managers of the outcome. There is no cause for panic and we call on everyone to remain calm.”

Lawack said students who had decided to stay in their residences during the university recess were not affected by the instruction to vacate the campus.

READ MORE

LISTEN | University students voice frustration over cancelled graduations

Students from universities across SA took to social media to outline their concerns around balancing safety with their academic progress.
News
18 hours ago

320 Wits University medical students cleared of Covid-19

Thirty Wits medical students are in self-quarantine, 25 at home and five in the institution's residences
News
21 hours ago

Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut

More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  4. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X