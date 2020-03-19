South Africa

Government promises to help out small businesses hit by coronavirus

To qualify, you will have to prove a direct link between your inability to service your business loan and the coronavirus outbreak.

19 March 2020 - 19:47 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
But to qualify, you will have to prove a direct link between your inability to service your business loan and the coronavirus outbreak.
But to qualify, you will have to prove a direct link between your inability to service your business loan and the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: HOBERMAN COLLECTION/UIG VIA GETTY

Are you a small-business owner whose business has been hard hit by the coronavirus and you are stressed about your business loans that must be repaid?

Don't worry — it is not all doom and gloom. The SA government will service your debt.

This is the commitment made by small business development minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday.

But to qualify, you will have to prove a direct link between your inability to service your business loan and the coronavirus outbreak.

The funds will be coming from what Ntshavheni called the “Debt Relief Fund”.

Said Ntshavheni: “Government understands that SMMEs will be affected on two levels as businesses when the economy slows down and as suppliers of products and services during this period.

“To mitigate the impact during the expected economic slowdown, the department is finalising the SMME support intervention comprising of the Debt Relief Fund and Business Growth or Resilience Facility.

“The Debt Relief Fund is aimed at providing relief on existing debts and repayments, to assist SMMEs during the period of the Covid-19 state of disaster.

“For SMMEs to be eligible for assistance under the Debt Relief Fund, the applicant must demonstrate a direct link of the impact or potential impact of Covid-19 on the business operations.”

Over and above this intervention, Ntshavheni said she had instructed all provincial economic development MECs to assist in ensuring that as many small businesses as possible receive support.

But to stop chance takers who will see this as an opportunity to loot, the ministry has set up a centralised registration system (www.smmesa.gov.za) where all those in need of financial aid will register and be screened.

“The department’s insistence on the use of the SMMESA database is based on the need to track, monitor and strengthen the impact of business development support to SMMEs by both government and the private sector, during this period and beyond.

“In future, the database will also be used to apply for both financial and non-financial support, access information about business opportunities and market access support,” she said.

The Business Growth or Resilience Facility, said Ntshavheni, was meant to “enable continued participation of SMMEs in supply value-chains, in particular those who manufacture (locally) or supply various products that are in demand, emanating from the current shortages due to Covid-19 pandemic”.

“This facility will offer working capital, stock, bridging finance, order finance and equipment finance and the amount required will be based on the funding needs of the business.”

MORE

Covid-19: Government cracks whip on price hikes and stockpiling

If companies hike the price of basic food items, medical and hygiene supplies or stockpile goods, they could be liable to a fine of up to R1m or 10% ...
Politics
4 hours ago

'I'd rather die than infect anyone else': KZN woman awaiting Covid-19 test results

A KwaZulu-Natal make-up artist has posted a heartfelt account of her horrifying ordeal to get tested for the coronavirus after one of her clients ...
News
4 hours ago

Coronavirus spreads to six provinces as Free State records first cases

The Free State has its first confirmed cases of Covid-19.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...

Related articles

  1. How to get #datafree information on coronavirus in SA South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa asks religious leaders to help contain spread of coronavirus Politics
X