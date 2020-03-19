How to get #datafree information on coronavirus in SA

“At biNu, we wanted to contribute to and support the country in this time of need, so we made #datafree access available to the official SA coronavirus website through our reverse billed data agreements with mobile network operators, which translates to biNu paying the data cost instead of mobile subscribers,” said Gour Lentell, biNu's CEO.

Social media networks Facebook and Twitter have taken steps to curb the spread of false information about the coronavirus on their sites.

Amid the outbreak, the two popular apps said they were taking down posts that spread misinformation and will permanently suspend users who spreat fake news.

Earlier this month, in a statement, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the app would focus on three areas: providing accurate information, stopping misinformation and providing data for research.