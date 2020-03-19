South Africa

How to get #datafree information on coronavirus in SA

South Africans can access government's coronavirus website for free

19 March 2020 - 06:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
South Africans can now access government's official coronavirus website with no data cost, thanks to biNu. File photo.
Image: iStock

A cloud technology company is providing South Africans with no-data-cost access to the SA coronavirus website.

BiNu announced that its #datafree access will provide citizens with the latest information, resources and stats on the pandemic. This will counteract false information that is circulating.

The site can be accessed on any device across all mobile network operators.

It can also be accessed with SIM cards that have no airtime or data balance, said the company.

“At biNu, we wanted to contribute to and support the country in this time of need, so we made #datafree access available to the official SA coronavirus website through our reverse billed data agreements with mobile network operators, which translates to biNu paying the data cost instead of mobile subscribers,” said Gour Lentell, biNu's CEO.

Social media networks Facebook and Twitter have taken steps to curb the spread of false information about the coronavirus on their sites.

Amid the outbreak, the two popular apps said they were taking down posts that spread misinformation and will permanently suspend users who spreat fake news.

Earlier this month, in a statement, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the app would focus on three areas: providing accurate information, stopping misinformation and providing data for research.

