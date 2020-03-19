LOL! Nando's weighs in on coronavirus with swipe at KFC: 'Finger licking good isn't good'
19 March 2020 - 08:39
Fast food chain Nandos is on top of its game when it comes to current affairs.
It took to Twitter on Wednesday to call on customers to practice good hygiene by regularly washing their hands, in line with calls from the SA health ministry and World Health Organisation (WHO).
It did so in true Nando's style, with a pinch of wit and, of course, shade for its competitor, KFC, whose slogan is, “It's finger lickin' good”.
“Turns out, finger licking isn't good,” it said.
The power is in our hands, wash them. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ct0rYjVFwE— NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 18, 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on Sunday when he announced measures the government would take to slow the spread of the virus.
These included school closures and travel bans.