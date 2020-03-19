South Africa

Missing hitchhiker reportedly sent text from suspect's truck begging for help

19 March 2020 - 17:30 By Naledi Shange
A Breyton girl apparently sent a message to her cousin asking for help before she disappeared.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A teenager who sent a message to her cousin begging for assistance after the driver of a truck she had allegedly hitched a ride in had refused to stop has been reported missing, Mpumalanga police said on Thursday.

Simlindile Masina has been missing since last week.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Brig Leonard Hlathi said 18-year-old Simlindile Masina from Breyten has not been heard of since sending that message on March 9.

“According to information received, on the said day, Simlindile left home and headed to Ermelo to go job-hunting at several shops in the area but never returned home.

She apparently hitched a ride with a passing truck and during the trip, informed her cousin via text that the truck [driver] doesn’t want to stop so they must assist,” said Hlathi.

Her phone has been off since then.

Simlindile was dressed in white All Star sneakers, black denim jeans, a khaki-coloured  T-shirt and a jacket when she left home that morning.

Police are seeking assistance in finding her.

“Anyone with information that could help police locate her is urged to contact Warrant Officer Lynette Yende on 082 494 4361, Breyten SAPS on 017 861 3025 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011,” said Hlathi.

