Missing hitchhiker reportedly sent text from suspect's truck begging for help

Brig Leonard Hlathi said 18-year-old Simlindile Masina from Breyten has not been heard of since sending that message on March 9.

“According to information received, on the said day, Simlindile left home and headed to Ermelo to go job-hunting at several shops in the area but never returned home.

She apparently hitched a ride with a passing truck and during the trip, informed her cousin via text that the truck [driver] doesn’t want to stop so they must assist,” said Hlathi.

Her phone has been off since then.

Simlindile was dressed in white All Star sneakers, black denim jeans, a khaki-coloured T-shirt and a jacket when she left home that morning.

Police are seeking assistance in finding her.

“Anyone with information that could help police locate her is urged to contact Warrant Officer Lynette Yende on 082 494 4361, Breyten SAPS on 017 861 3025 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011,” said Hlathi.