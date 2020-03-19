So, Pastor Mboro says God told him about coronavirus in 2019

“God said to me that this outbreak will happen this year, so it didn't take me by surprise, we've been preparing and praying.

“God gave me a way to pray for the president, saying that the storms that are coming are going to be heavy. What we need to do is take better care of ourselves and listen to what we're being told,” said Mboro.

The coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and in February the deadly virus was given the official name COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a global pandemic and on Sunday President Ramaphosa declared it a national disaster.

On Wednesday SA had 116 confirmed cases and the death toll has now soared over 8,000, globally.