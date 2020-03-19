So, Pastor Mboro says God told him about coronavirus in 2019
Incredible Happenings Ministry leader Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng says God told him in 2019 that there would be an outbreak this year.
In a video shared on his Prophet Mboro Times Facebook page, Mboro said he prophesied about Covid-19 last year, after receiving a message from God.
“God said to me that this outbreak will happen this year, so it didn't take me by surprise, we've been preparing and praying.
“God gave me a way to pray for the president, saying that the storms that are coming are going to be heavy. What we need to do is take better care of ourselves and listen to what we're being told,” said Mboro.
The coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and in February the deadly virus was given the official name COVID-19.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus a global pandemic and on Sunday President Ramaphosa declared it a national disaster.
On Wednesday SA had 116 confirmed cases and the death toll has now soared over 8,000, globally.
Mboro also talked about the affect the virus would have on thousands of lives and the economy.
He said what was happening around the world was how God had described it to him.
“We are sailing in the direction, where churches and schools will have to close down because of the outbreaks.
“God showed me about the insects that will bite people and spread viruses. God told me about locusts.”
Though he did not downplay the seriousness of the pandemic, Mboro slammed pastors who closed their churches.
He said his church would not close and would take the necessary steps to ensure the congregation's safety by keeping it clean. He added that he would not allow more than 100 people in at a time and members would be spaced at least one metre apart.
“My mother used to say 'cleanliness is next to Godliness' and she was right. We need to wash our hands and keep clean.
“We must always remember that David defeated Goliath when it seemed impossible, We can also defeat all the outbreaks if we can stand in unity and in oneness as churches.”
Attempts by TimesLIVE to obtain comment from Mboro were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.