Three bidders vie to emblazon their name on Cape Town Stadium

Three bidders are in the running for R16m-a-year naming rights to Cape Town Stadium.

The 2020/21 business plan for the stadium says seven bids were received from organisations interested in the naming rights, and they had been whittled down to a shortlist.

The revenue from naming rights, on top of about R23m a year from anchor tenant Western Province Rugby Union, will reduce the stadium's city council grant from more than R71m in the current financial year to R29.3m by 2022/23, the business plan reveals.