South Africa

WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is everything

19 March 2020 - 08:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The president laughing is providing some light in dark times.
The president laughing is providing some light in dark times.
Image: Twitter/GianCos1

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa laughing while EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to nationalise private hospitals has provided South Africans with some light relief.

The video was taken on Wednesday morning during a media briefing which followed a meeting between Ramaphosa and leaders of opposition parties.

At the meeting, the country's lawmakers discussed an action plan to slow down the spread of coronavirus and raise awareness in communities.

Leaders were given an opportunity to respond to the outcome of the meeting. Malema said hospitals had to work with government to avoid nationalisation.

Watch the full video here.

Some made light of Ramaphosa's reaction. Others felt Malema made a serious point. 

There are 116 cases of Covid-19 in SA.

MORE

Coronavirus: where will high-risk medical waste go in SA?

Vehicle tracking and incineration are among the hazardous waste protocols that will be followed to ensure medical waste stemming from the coronavirus ...
News
1 day ago

Your cash doesn't have coronavirus, don’t give it to criminals: Reserve Bank

As fear over the coronavirus grips Mzansi, criminals have taken the opportunity to scam unsuspecting people.
News
2 days ago

Doctors in Nigeria strike over delayed pay amid coronavirus

Nigerian doctors are going on strike amid the coronavirus outbreak to protest against overdue salaries and unsafe working conditions, reported the BBC
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  3. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  4. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X