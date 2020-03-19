WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is everything
A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa laughing while EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to nationalise private hospitals has provided South Africans with some light relief.
The video was taken on Wednesday morning during a media briefing which followed a meeting between Ramaphosa and leaders of opposition parties.
At the meeting, the country's lawmakers discussed an action plan to slow down the spread of coronavirus and raise awareness in communities.
Leaders were given an opportunity to respond to the outcome of the meeting. Malema said hospitals had to work with government to avoid nationalisation.
Watch the full video here.
Now he threatens to nationalise hospitals🏥. Cyril cannot stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣@goolammv @AbutiJosef @zanynkosi @kabelodick @PSeretlo @MissSteelo @CharlotteKhuma3 @sharonvdross @somkheleomkhulu pic.twitter.com/Y45g0b4D9S— Gianicos 👌🇿🇦 (@Gianicos1) March 18, 2020
Some made light of Ramaphosa's reaction. Others felt Malema made a serious point.
There are 116 cases of Covid-19 in SA.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Cyril could not contain himself like he was literally rolling on the floor pic.twitter.com/agoSRvOj1x— MR DICK (@kabelodick) March 18, 2020
A good wake up call though for the greedy and selfish private health care facilitates— Palesa Flower (@PSeretlo) March 18, 2020
They are so shrewd and will throw out anyone who is unable to pay upfront if they aren’t medical aid patients
4 hours later & I still find this so funny! Amidst all the doom & gloom regarding #COVID19SouthAfrica, our President still manages to make us laugh!😅👍— islolly (@islolly) March 18, 2020
Haaibo! @CyrilRamaphosa couldn't help himself! Our President!🙆♀️— islolly (@islolly) March 18, 2020
The question is if they ever get enough power... What else would be nationalised— Authentic King (@therealkingSA) March 18, 2020