WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is everything

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa laughing while EFF leader Julius Malema threatened to nationalise private hospitals has provided South Africans with some light relief.

The video was taken on Wednesday morning during a media briefing which followed a meeting between Ramaphosa and leaders of opposition parties.

At the meeting, the country's lawmakers discussed an action plan to slow down the spread of coronavirus and raise awareness in communities.

Leaders were given an opportunity to respond to the outcome of the meeting. Malema said hospitals had to work with government to avoid nationalisation.

Watch the full video here.