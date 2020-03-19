WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa meets religious leaders to discuss response plan for Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in discussion with religious leaders to talk about a response plan by churches to the coronavirus epidemic.

While the country tries to contain the spread of the virus, Ramaphosa announced that the public gathering of more than 100 people would be prohibited.

The number of cases of Covid-19 in SA has risen to 116. According to the health ministry, there has been an increase of 31 new cases since Tuesday night's announcement of 85 cases.

“Today we have a further increase of six local transmission cases. As part of tracking and tracing, we have collated background information on how these patients were infected,” said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The majority of the new cases are in Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape.