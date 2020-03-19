WATCH LIVE | SA Medical Association holds Q&A on coronavirus

The SA Medical Association will hold a question and answer session on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday evening.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will also be present at the session.

On Thursday afternoon President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the total number of Covid-19 cases in SA had climbed to 150.

Ramaphosa said the increase was “concerning because that already tells us if you extrapolate that, it could start rising in greater numbers”.