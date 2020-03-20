7 Covid-19 terms you need to know

The department of health, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are regularly raising awareness on how people can protect themselves from the virus, with terms like "self-quarantine" and "social distancing" dominating reports.

Here are seven Covid-19-related terms you must know:

Covid-19

This the term for the disease caused by the coronavirus. It was first reported in China in December 2019, hence its name Covid-19 (coronavirus disease of 2019). It is a pneumonia of an unknown cause, according to the WHO.

Coronavirus

This is the family name of viruses that cause a number of diseases, including Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars-CoV), according to the NICD.

Pandemic

This term is used to describe a new disease whose spread has affected a large number of people across a whole country, continent or even the whole world. The WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic on March 11, saying the term should not be used lightly as doing so can cause fear and loss of hope among those affected.

Social distancing

This means keeping a distance from people when in social settings to slow or prevent the spread of the virus. The WHO encourages people to practice social distancing.