Award-winning police reservist dies of pneumonia

A Port Elizabeth police reservist has died in hospital from pneumonia, weeks after returning from a boat cruise to Mozambique.

While his family said he had been tested for the coronavirus and that the results had come back negative, the health department said on Thursday that he had not been tested for the virus as he did not display any of the symptoms, reports HeraldLIVE.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said she was shocked at the sudden death of 40-year-old Siyabonga Ntamo, who had been a police reservist for years.

Ntamo, a father of five children aged between two and 18, joined the Despatch police reservists in 2005. He transferred to the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad in 2013, where he had been ever since.

Ntshinga said Ntamo had won the National Reservist of the Year award two years in a row, in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019.

“On March 12, he was admitted to hospital complaining of severe headaches and pneumonia,” she said.

“On March 18, he passed away in hospital.”

“His departure has sent shock waves throughout the corridors of the organisation, where he was dearly loved.”

Ntamo worked closely with Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin, 33, who won the country’s top cop award in January.