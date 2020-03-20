Casinos and cinemas implement Covid-19 safety measures

On Friday, Sun International announced that apart from its strict hygiene measures at hotels, casinos and other facilities, it would be removing seats from every second slot machine to ensure better social distancing.

“Our tables will be limited to a maximum of four players per table, with extra seats being removed, while upcoming casino draws, promotions and tournaments have been cancelled until further notice,” said a Sun International statement.

“In line with new liquor regulations gazetted on March 18, we will stop selling or offering alcohol at any of our casinos, bars and restaurants with immediate effect.”