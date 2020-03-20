Coronavirus, lack of demand forces SAA to suspend international flights

SAA on Friday announced that it will immediately suspend all international operations until the end of May, in response to a government travel ban aimed at stopping the transmission of the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic and attendant travel restrictions have resulted in a substantial decline in demand for air travel. The situation has caused many airlines around the world to ground aircraft, release employees and cancel flights.

For SAA the decision means that the airline will only render services on its regional and domestic routes.

Following the declaration of the state of disaster in SA, the government announced a travel ban and issued regulations aimed at combating the spread of the virus.