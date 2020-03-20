South Africa

Covid-19: Health department gets interdict to stop church gathering in Gauteng

20 March 2020 - 16:22 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Police minister Bheki Cele warned churches against mass gatherings on Friday.
Police minister Bheki Cele warned churches against mass gatherings on Friday.
Image: 123RF / maridav

The Gauteng department of health has obtained another coronavirus-related court order — this time against a church in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

The church has effectively been restrained from convening a service that is not in accordance with gazetted regulations related to the coronavirus.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said in a statement on Friday that concerns about the church gathering were brought to the department's attention by the community where the church was based.

“Non-compliance of the gazetted regulations can result in a fine or an arrest. Mass gatherings expose people to great risk,” said Kekana.

“The measures that have been announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa are put in place to help contain and prevent the further spread of Covid-19,” said Kekana.

The department has appealed to the public to take the regulations seriously and be part of the solution in dealing with the outbreak.

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday made it clear that those not abiding by the regulations, including churches, would find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

“It’s not just a promise, it’s what we will do. Those people [who continue to gather], even if they are church leaders, we will act on them,” he said.

“Stop that thing of opposing the government and the law. Churches in the country are subjected to the law.”

The South African government says it is revoking 8,000 visas issued to Chinese nationals as part of a travel ban aimed at countries with a high risk of coronavirus. This was being done as in line with efforts to reduce the risk of the virus coming in via high risk countries. Here's what we know so far about travel in and out of SA.

MORE:

Pastor Bheki Ngcobo insists Easter services should continue: 'We will worship the Lord in numbers'

The South African Zionist Church leader said this was the time for Christians to stand together, despite the ban.
News
6 hours ago

POLL | Churches close doors to prevent coronavirus spread - how will you worship?

As churches around the country continue to close their doors in the fight against the coronavirus, regular churchgoers have had to investigate ...
News
5 hours ago

Covid-19: 'It is not a negotiation - it's the law' - Bheki Cele's stern warning on ignoring new regulations

Police minister Bheki Cele has warned there will be no negotiating with those holding gatherings of more than 100 people, or shebeens and pubs ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19, as infections in SA climb to 85 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X