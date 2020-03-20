Entire church congregation being traced in response to coronavirus in Free State

The rate of infections spreading due to the coronavirus is increasing in SA and it was projected that the virus could affect 60% of citizens in the future.

That was the message from the ministry of health on Friday afternoon in an update to its earlier confirmation during the day of there being 202 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

“The rate of spread of the infection is increasing; however this should not prompt a panic response. We must inform the public that it is projected that the virus could affect 60% of citizens in the future,” it said in a statement.

“It must be emphasised that most South Africans will only experience mild symptoms and humans are capable of developing immunity to the virus.”

The majority of people who have tested positive, by province, for Covid-19 are from Gauteng.