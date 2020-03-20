South Africa

Gang arrested for Free State farm robberies, attacking elderly woman, raping another

20 March 2020 - 11:14 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Nine suspects have been arrested for burglary, assault and rape in the Free State.
Nine suspects have been arrested for burglary, assault and rape in the Free State.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Nine men have been arrested for allegedly robbing two farms in the Free State, as well as assaulting a 77-year-old woman and raping the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

According to the police, the 77-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of two firearms, ammunition, laptops and jewellery. The incident took place on March 5 at Trommel farm n the Marquard district.

The accused were also implicated in a burglary that took place at Silas farm on March 1.

The girlfriend of one of the arrested men was allegedly raped after the suspects had a fallout over stolen goods.

“Nine suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested. Three were charged with house robbery, one was charged with burglary, two with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of firearms, and three for rape,” said the police in a statement.

“Their homes were searched and 130 rounds of live ammunition, two firearms, a revolver, a 9mm pistol and other suspected stolen goods were recovered and confiscated.”

The suspects will appear in the Marquard Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

READ MORE:

Hawks bust man for helping 'dangerous robbers to escape'

The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man from Whittlesea, in the Eastern Cape, for aiding and abetting four dangerous suspects who escaped from ...
News
1 day ago

Soweto man arrested for allegedly raping his three daughters

A 42-year-old man from Soweto is behind bars on suspicion that he raped his three daughters, Gauteng police said on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Warrant of arrest issued for Sam 'Mshengu' Tshabalala after failed court appearance

Businessman Sam “Mshengu” Tshabalala - who shot to infamy after taking a 72-car convoy to the Durban July - is wanted by cops after he twice failed ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  3. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  4. Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19, as infections in SA climb to 85 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X