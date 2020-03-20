'If employers tell domestic workers to stay home, they must get paid': union on coronavirus

Mashiane says that this agreement between an employer and their domestic worker needs to be put in writing. “They need to tell their employers to put it in writing that they will be staying at home for 21 days or a month and that the employers will still pay them.”

Spokesperson for the department of health Popo Maja said domestic workers “should be held to the same personal hygiene as their employers”. He said that the department was “not in a position to say whether it’s a good idea” for domestic workers to stay at home.

“It all depends on the circumstances that people come from. Everyone must practise personal hygiene. If people constantly wash their hands, they don’t get close to people who cough and wash the surfaces they are working on, they would be in a position to protect themselves,” he said.

Assistant general secretary of the SA Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (SADSAWU) Eunice Dhladhla said that if employers expected their domestic workers to continue working, they need to do so responsibly.

“The employers could still let their workers come in and work, but they need to buy the correct things to protect their workers. Like hand gloves, masks, sanitisers. Although there is the saying ‘No work, no pay’ there are domestic workers who’ll stay home, not because they want to but because of this sickness they’re afraid of,” Dhlahla added.

Spokesperson for the department of labour Teboho Thejane said “because domestic workers are also workers, they are covered by the Labour Relations Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act et cetera”.

He said that employers who decide to let their workers stay home, still have an obligation to pay them. The department has advised employers to practice social distancing if they feel that the working environment isn’t safe for workers or themselves. “A number of leave provisions will be used to assist those that might have to go on leave if they are affected. They can apply for special leave.”

Thejane said the department’s crises management committee was in talks about ways workers could be compensated for the period they were unable to work due to the virus outbreak.

“With regards to domestic workers, we need to evaluate the reasons why they are not coming into work,” he said.