South Africa

Man arrested after missing girl's mutilated body found in Limpopo dam

20 March 2020 - 17:49 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The suspect was tracked down and arrested after the child's body was found.
The suspect was tracked down and arrested after the child's body was found.
Image: Supplied

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the gruesome murder of a child from Dengeza, outside Giyani in Limpopo.

The man, who cannot be named before his court appearance, was apprehended by police on Thursday.

“The arrest follows a swift response by a dedicated team of detectives comprising the provincial organised crime unit and the SAPS Giyani detectives, who followed up leads until the suspect was arrested,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.                  

Tiyiselani Nokuthula Rikhotso, 11, was reported missing on Monday after failing to return home. Members of the community found her dismembered body in the Nsami Dam in Giyani on Tuesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba commended a team of detectives for quickly arresting the suspect. He called on the local community to remain calm and allow the police investigation to continue.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court soon.

READ MORE:

Missing Giyani girl found dismembered and thrown in Klein Letaba dam

An 11-year-old girl, who was reported missing in Dengeza, outside Giyani, on Monday, was found murdered and dismembered on Tuesday
News
2 days ago

Mutilated body of girl, 11, found in Limpopo dam

The mutilated body of 11-year-old Tiyiselani Nokuthula Rikhotso, from Dengeza, outside Giyani in Limpopo, was found dumped in the local dam on Tuesday
News
2 days ago

Baby kidnapped from Benoni mall found alive, suspect on the run

A baby taken from its mother at Lakeside Mall in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, last month has been found unharmed in the nearby township of Etwatwa.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19, as infections in SA climb to 85 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
Cape Town's Covid-19 prevention measures kick in as buses sprayed with ...
X