Man arrested after missing girl's mutilated body found in Limpopo dam

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the gruesome murder of a child from Dengeza, outside Giyani in Limpopo.

The man, who cannot be named before his court appearance, was apprehended by police on Thursday.

“The arrest follows a swift response by a dedicated team of detectives comprising the provincial organised crime unit and the SAPS Giyani detectives, who followed up leads until the suspect was arrested,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

Tiyiselani Nokuthula Rikhotso, 11, was reported missing on Monday after failing to return home. Members of the community found her dismembered body in the Nsami Dam in Giyani on Tuesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba commended a team of detectives for quickly arresting the suspect. He called on the local community to remain calm and allow the police investigation to continue.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate's Court soon.