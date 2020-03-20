MSC cruise ship docks in Durban, screening of passengers to be completed on Sunday

Despite the MSC Orchestra arriving at the port of Durban on Friday, many of it's 2,408 passengers will have to remain on board until Sunday.

This as government undertakes the painstaking task of capturing the personal information of each passenger as well as screening them by recording their temperatures before they are given the all-clear to disembark.

In a statement, the MSC said it had detailed and submitted this disembarkation plan to the relevant authorities.