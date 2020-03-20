My coronavirus lockdown: No more normal

Jacqui Venter, 46, is a South African digital product manager living in London. As the infection rate spirals in the UK, she's caught the flu and has been instructed by her doctor to self-isolate — in case she has Covid-19.

The only problem is that she lives in a tiny studio flat in Soho, a very vibrant part of town. Now she has #FOMO in Soho.

Day 6: My last day of isolation

953 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in London.

I got in touch with my doctor today because I’m feeling as fit as a flea.

What the doctor thought were flu symptoms turned out to be as prosaic as serious hay fever.

It had stopped raining for a few days, and spring is meant to be on her way. She had her fluffy, pollen knickers out and I hadn’t noticed her airing them on the washing line. I feel like an idiot.

When I emerged - properly - from my flat to go to a pharmacy in Oxford Street to pick up my routine prescription, our great street eccentric had risen from his sun lounger of yesterday and was patrolling the street jovially; laughing, yelling at the odd person he knows and singing songs to unknown passers by. “Relight my fire!” he sang at one, “because I neeeeeed youuuuu…”

He was clearly missing the company he previously so enjoyed when he used to hold centre stage and prop himself up on one elbow on a bollard. Always on the right leg. Like a horse when it falls asleep. Regaling.

“Eh, why you want to go all the way down there, innit?” he presented. “Go to Soho Square! There’s a pharmacy there!” he performed, enjoying his own rhyming. I told him that mine was a prescription that needed to be collected and he allowed me to go, keeping his watchful eye over me as I went.

I took a short walk along my street, and felt very sad at the difference I could see between the start date of my isolation and today, a mere five and a half days later.