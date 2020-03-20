South Africa

PODCAST | Snuff films, drugs and lies: who really killed Tanya Flowerday?

20 March 2020 - 11:26 By Nicole Engelbrecht
In 2003, 18-year-old Tanya Flowerday left home and never returned.
Image: Facebook

On the June 13 in 2003, 18-year-old Tanya Flowerday headed to a nearby club to watch her friends perform in a band.

Her father dropped her off and they arranged that she would call when she was ready to come home.

Bob Flowerday never received that telephone call.

Listen to the story:

A 25-year-old man, Ronald Grimsley, would eventually confess to murdering Tanya, but his multiple versions of the event only confused matters. The investigation would lead detectives down dark avenues, including drugs and snuff films.

In Episode 23 of True Crime South Africa, we discuss this horrific and truly strange case and ask the question: who really killed Tanya Flowerday?

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

