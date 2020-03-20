PODCAST | Snuff films, drugs and lies: who really killed Tanya Flowerday?

A 25-year-old man, Ronald Grimsley, would eventually confess to murdering Tanya, but his multiple versions of the event only confused matters. The investigation would lead detectives down dark avenues, including drugs and snuff films.

In Episode 23 of True Crime South Africa, we discuss this horrific and truly strange case and ask the question: who really killed Tanya Flowerday?

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

