South Africa

POLL | Churches close doors to prevent coronavirus spread - how will you worship?

20 March 2020 - 11:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
How will you worship under the threat of the coronavirus?
As churches around the country continue to close their doors in the fight against the coronavirus, regular churchgoers have had to investigate alternative ways to worship.

Oasis Church branches announced they would be closing doors “until further notice”.  The church said its services would be live-streamed.

The Zion Christian Church's Reverend Emmanuel Motolla told eNCA on Tuesday that the congregation elected to suspend its annual Easter gathering, which attracts millions in Moria, Limpopo. 

Various other church groups, including the Methodist Church, cancelled Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, while the Muslim Judicial Council cancelled its Friday prayer, reported TimesLIVE.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday urged religious leaders to help contain the coronavirus by temporarily suspending church services and preventing gatherings of more than 100 people, including for funerals.

We call upon you to engage with bereaved families in the preparatory stages to impress upon them to confine the burial congregation to only close family wherever possible.”

The president acknowledged the importance of faith and religion in SA, but insisted that halting services was in the best interest of all South Africans.  

