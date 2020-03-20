POLL | Churches close doors to prevent coronavirus spread - how will you worship?

Oasis Church branches announced they would be closing doors “until further notice”. The church said its services would be live-streamed.

The Zion Christian Church's Reverend Emmanuel Motolla told eNCA on Tuesday that the congregation elected to suspend its annual Easter gathering, which attracts millions in Moria, Limpopo.

Various other church groups, including the Methodist Church, cancelled Good Friday and Easter Sunday services, while the Muslim Judicial Council cancelled its Friday prayer, reported TimesLIVE.