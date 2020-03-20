South Africa

Schools, booze and fake news: 8 new regulations in 1 graph

20 March 2020 - 06:05 By Jessica Levitt
The sale of alcohol is limited to certain times, according to the new regulations.
Image: 123RF/kzenon

The government has gazetted regulations in line with president Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of disaster on Sunday.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma signed off on the regulations on Wednesday.

The regulations impact on the sale of alcohol, refusing medical treatment and the spreading of fake news.

Key points around the national state of disaster
Image: Twitter/State of Disaster

South Africans, meanwhile, have taken to social media to speak about their experience with self-isolation, the imposed regulations and concerns about the growing number of Covid-19 cases. 

On Thursday, the department of health reported that a total of 150 people have tested positive for the virus in SA.

