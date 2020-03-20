Sunday Times in the trenches: How we are bringing you the coronavirus news
From a golf estate in Umhlanga to taxi ranks in the Johannesburg township of Diepsloot, our reporting team brings you a true reflection of the Covid-19 scourge
As SA and the rest of the world attempt to navigate an unprecedented crisis in modern history, the Sunday Times will be packed this week with the latest news, views and perspectives on the Covid-19 scourge afflicting our society.
Some of our staff have had to work from home in isolation, and others have come to the office, putting in the extra effort that will make the Sunday Times a true reflection of the crisis facing our society and economy.
From Diepsloot to Mount Edgecombe, from the taxi ranks of Johannesburg to the bars of Alexandra, our team of reporters have covered all the bases. How are the rich coping? How will the poor survive?
And how will parents cope with kids at home for an extra long school holiday? How will husbands and wives cope with being cooped up together, without the respite of work or shopping?
We have stories of hope, of despair and everything in between.
We also follow the latest efforts of our top scientists and academics as they attempt to come up with solutions to the gravest of crises.
While not being alarmist, we have not pulled our punches, providing detail and insight into the latest moves by the health authorities and the government to get a handle on the crisis.
On the business front, you can read of the attempts by the government and the private sector – working together – to save our economy and the livelihoods of millions.
And in just case you thought there was no sport, rest assured that our sports staff has looked at sport after the final whistle, ensuring that the newspaper will be packed with the latest features and opinions on a world without live sport.
In these times, when information could be the difference between wellness and sickness, you dare not miss this week's Sunday Times.