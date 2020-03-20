WATCH | Actor Nyaniso Dzedze and wife 'held at airport' as Covid-19 travel ban kicks in

“Being forced to fly out of my own home?!! My wife and I's current situation ... This Corona Pandemonium has brought us to a place of non sensical resolve.

“Yana and I have not been anywhere near the “High risk countries” yet we are both not allowed back home. Dear South Africa ... Please release us from detention (sic),” Dzedze said in a message on Instagram.

WARNING — Strong language in the video clip below: