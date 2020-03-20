South Africa

WATCH | Actor Nyaniso Dzedze and wife 'held at airport' as Covid-19 travel ban kicks in

20 March 2020 - 21:14 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Nyaniso Dzedze. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife found themselves stuck in “detention” at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday as government enforced a ban on all passengers flying into the country from high-risk coronavirus countries.

Dzedze shared a video on social media claiming that he and his wife, Yana Seidl, an English-German dancer, had been detained at the airport because she held a German  passport. Germany is one of the countries SA regards as high risk. Dzedze is South African.

“Being forced to fly out of my own home?!! My wife and I's current situation ... This Corona Pandemonium has brought us to a place of non sensical resolve.

“Yana and I have not been anywhere near the “High risk countries” yet we are both not allowed back home. Dear South Africa ... Please release us from detention (sic),” Dzedze said in a message on Instagram.

WARNING — Strong language in the video clip below:

Ironically, he explained in a video that he said had been shot “in detention” at the airport, that they had not travelled to any of the high-risk countries but were returning from the African continent.

TimesLIVE sent a query to home affairs ministry spokesperson Siya Qoza on Friday night. Qoza undertook to respond once they had all the facts on the matter.

In the video, the discouraged husband said: “She hasn’t been to Germany since she was 16. She hasn’t been to Europe, or England since last year August. We’ve been in Africa, South Africa, Zanzibar and Rwanda, all of these places are not high risk but we’re in the airport and we’re not allowed into South Africa, because of the corona pandemonium,” he said in his video.

