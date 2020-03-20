WATCH LIVE | Mbalula gives update on Covid-19 regulations in aviation sector

In a bid to contain the spread of the epidemic, the government moved to ban travelling to high-risk countries such as South Korea, Italy, Spain, Iran, Germany, the US, the UK, France and China.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA have climbed to 202.

Airports Company SA announced on Friday that the disembarkation of foreign nationals from high-risk countries was suspended at the airport until further notice.

SAA also announced that it will immediately suspend all international operations until the end of May, in response to a government travel ban aimed at stopping the transmission of the coronavirus.