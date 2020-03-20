South Africa

WATCH | Revellers dance to 'Corona' at Durban's uShaka Marine World before ban on large gatherings

20 March 2020 - 12:15 By MATTHEW SAVIDES and SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Revellers danced to the 'Corona' song at uShaka Marine World in Durban shortly before social gatherings were banned.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

A video of a large group of revellers dancing and chanting “Corona” at Durban's uShaka Marine World - taken just before the government limited the number of people at gatherings in the face of Covid-19 - is gaining popularity on social media.

On Sunday President Cyril Ramphosa declared a national state of disaster and implemented several measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including banning gatherings of more than 100 people.

The video, taken from an overhead bridge, shows people singing and swimming and dancing in the pool below.

There appears to be more than 100 people in the video, which would have gone against the restrictions imposed by Ramaphosa — and by other ministers in subsequent days.

uShaka Marine World management told TimesLIVE on Friday that the footage was taken on the weekend of March 14 and 15 at its #BoredomMustFall promotion and before the president’s address to the nation on Sunday evening.

“We are taking all necessary precautions during this period, and take the health and safety of our guests very seriously,” it said.

uShaka has taken a decision to close “all high-risk areas” and has seen a decrease in footfall as more people practise social distancing.

“We continue to evaluate risk implications for those that remain open,” said uShaka management.

