WATCH | Revellers dance to 'Corona' at Durban's uShaka Marine World before ban on large gatherings

A video of a large group of revellers dancing and chanting “Corona” at Durban's uShaka Marine World - taken just before the government limited the number of people at gatherings in the face of Covid-19 - is gaining popularity on social media.

On Sunday President Cyril Ramphosa declared a national state of disaster and implemented several measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including banning gatherings of more than 100 people.

The video, taken from an overhead bridge, shows people singing and swimming and dancing in the pool below.

There appears to be more than 100 people in the video, which would have gone against the restrictions imposed by Ramaphosa — and by other ministers in subsequent days.