WATCH | South Africa's international travel bans explained
No visas for travellers from high-risk countries
20 March 2020 - 14:31
The South African government is revoking 8,000 visas issued to Chinese citizens as part of a travel ban aimed at countries with a high prevalence of the coronavirus.
It has also revoked 425 visas granted to people from Iran, another high-risk country.
This has been done in line with efforts to reduce the risk of the virus coming in via high-risk countries.
With more cases reported than any other country in sub-Saharan Africa, SA is barring entry to foreign travellers coming from or transiting through high-risk countries including Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland, the US, the UK and China.