'Hope amid the despair', says KZN premier as SA's first two Covid-19 patients discharged

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the news that the first two South Africans who contracted the coronavirus are back home from hospital.

One of them is “patient zero”, a 38-year-old man from Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, who was confirmed as SA's first Covid-19 patient almost two weeks ago. The second patient is understood to be his wife.

Both were in isolation at Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg after they contracted the virus while on an Italian ski trip.

Since then, SA has had 202 confirmed coronavirus cases. No deaths have been reported.

Zikalala was speaking on the sidelines of the first meeting of the provincial command team (PCT) on Friday — tasked with providing a comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic in the province.