Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner 'gravely ill'
21 March 2020 - 14:30
Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner is still alive but “gravely ill”.
Several social media platforms claimed that Kerzner — founder and chair of Kerzner International Holdings Ltd and Sun International — had died on Saturday.
However a spokesperson for Kerzner, Ian Douglas, told TimesLIVE from London that despite his severe ill-health, Kerzner “is still alive”.
“He is very ill, but it's not true that he has died.”
It is understood that Kerzner has been battling a terminal illness.