Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner 'gravely ill'

Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner is still alive but “gravely ill”.

Several social media platforms claimed that Kerzner — founder and chair of Kerzner International Holdings Ltd and Sun International — had died on Saturday.

However a spokesperson for Kerzner, Ian Douglas, told TimesLIVE from London that despite his severe ill-health, Kerzner “is still alive”.

“He is very ill, but it's not true that he has died.”

It is understood that Kerzner has been battling a terminal illness.