South Africa

Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner 'gravely ill'

21 March 2020 - 14:30 By Suthentira Govender
Hotel mogul Sol Kerzner at the University of Johannesburg on March 25 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Hotel mogul Sol Kerzner at the University of Johannesburg on March 25 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden

Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner is still alive but “gravely ill”.

Several social media platforms claimed that Kerzner — founder and chair of Kerzner International Holdings Ltd and Sun International — had died on Saturday.

However a spokesperson for Kerzner, Ian Douglas, told TimesLIVE from London that despite his severe ill-health, Kerzner “is still alive”.

“He is very ill, but it's not true that he has died.”

It is understood that Kerzner has been battling a terminal illness.

MORE

US promoter Bob Arum visits pal Sol Kerzner, and boxing is on the table

Colin Nathan was just a year old when American promoter Bob Arum staged the vacant WBA heavyweight title fight between Gerrie Coetzee and John Tate ...
Sport
2 months ago

Star turns by shiny SA brass, too

There was once no greater CEO celeb than the "Sun King", Sol Kerzner
Business
8 months ago

Sol Kerzner's grey water, eco-friendly Cape Town pad will cost you R20-million

Sol Kerzner once turned a platteland valley into a giant wave pool. Now he is saving every drop he can at a new development designed to save water in ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  2. Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202 South Africa
  3. 'I'd rather die than infect anyone else': KZN woman awaiting Covid-19 test ... South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case Africa
  5. Germany sends planes to evacuate Cape Town cruise ship passengers South Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X