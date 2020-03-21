KZN's latest Covid-19 patient says he is 'feeling good'

The man said he had travelled to Germany for a business event on February 25 and returned to SA on February 29.

“There were very few cases reported in Germany at that time and no travel restriction in place.”

He was scanned at the airport on his return and “was clear”.

“There was no quarantine instructions for Germany at the time and still none at the start of this week, as far as I know.

“I only went to be tested after the president made the public appeal and announcement this past Sunday evening March 15.”

He was informed about his results on Friday.

“We have been following the hygiene protocols in all our business premises since they were imposed and informed and trained all staff.

“Staff had also been sensitised prior to these measures this past week around personal hygiene protocols as result of Covid-19 outbreak worldwide.

“We also immediately imposed a lockdown on our business premises and staff for now when this news broke yesterday.

“We have partnered with a local doctor, well versed in these circumstances, to implement a 'disaster management plan' and are complying with all instructions and protocols at this time and assisting in any way we can.

“I can only apologise for the impact of this on so many in our community and can only ask for your understanding and ongoing support at this time as this also has a major impact on my family, our business operations, staff and friends. I assure everyone that this is not something I would intentionally put on anyone.

“I believe that it was only a matter of time before this would have reached our community — I do feel terrible that it has come via me,” he said.