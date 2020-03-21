South Africa

Pets in the clear for Covid-19

21 March 2020 - 16:30 By Staff reporter
A women feeds cats in Naples on March 19 2020 as Italy remains under a nationwide lockdown in a government decree that orders Italians to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A women feeds cats in Naples on March 19 2020 as Italy remains under a nationwide lockdown in a government decree that orders Italians to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

You don’t have to worry about catching Covid-19 from one of your pets — this particular strain of the coronavirus has infected hundreds of thousands of humans around the world but not a single cat or dog has been harmed by it and won’t be.

So if people can’t infect animals with Covid-19, animals can’t pass it on to humans.

National and international health organisations continue to assure pet owners that dogs and cats cannot contract or transmit Covid-19 and now global veterinary diagnostics firm Idexx Laboratories is confirming those assurances.

Idexx announced earlier this week that the company has evaluated “thousands of canine and feline specimens during validation of a new veterinary test system for the Covid-19 virus” and “seen no positive results in pets to date of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus strain responsible for Covid-19,” according to a company press release.

These new test results support expert recommendations against testing pets for Covid-19. Pet owners whose dogs or cats are showing respiratory clinical signs are advised to contact their veterinarian to test for more common respiratory pathogens.

Perhaps, if you’ve recently taken on a specific type of Chinese bat as a pet you might be vulnerable if some of its droppings land unnoticed on your hot cross bun, but even then the chance of you getting the virus is remote.

MORE

'Hope amid the despair', says KZN premier as SA's first two Covid-19 patients discharged

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed the news that the first two South Africans who contracted the coronavirus are back home from ...
News
5 hours ago

8 Covid-19 terms you need to know

Terms like "self-quarantine" and "social distancing" are dominating news reports - what exactly do they all mean?
News
1 day ago

'I'd rather die than infect anyone else': KZN woman awaiting Covid-19 test results

A KwaZulu-Natal make-up artist has posted a heartfelt account of her horrifying ordeal to get tested for the coronavirus after one of her clients ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  2. Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202 South Africa
  3. 'I'd rather die than infect anyone else': KZN woman awaiting Covid-19 test ... South Africa
  4. Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case Africa
  5. Germany sends planes to evacuate Cape Town cruise ship passengers South Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X