Auto plant not shutting as worker with coronavirus did not have any contact with colleagues
Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) will continue operations at its East London plant despite one of its employees testing positive for the coronavirus.
On Saturday, the health department announced that the Eastern Cape had its first confirmed coronavirus case, a 28-year-old woman.
In a statement on Saturday night MBSA said: “We can confirm that the reported case is an employee of the company who had been in self-isolation since returning from Germany.
“We would like to put your mind at ease: this employee did not return to the manufacturing operations and has not been in contact with other employees of the company since returning from Germany.”
As a result, the company had no suspected or reported cases of transmissions of Covid-19 on its site and there was no need to suspend operations.
“Since the onset of Covid-19 internationally, MBSA has been vigilant in taking the necessary travel restrictions, medical support, hygiene precautions and other measures to ensure a safe environment for the health of our employees.”
MBSA said employees, suppliers and other key stakeholders of the company could be assured that measures were in place to detect, manage and contain any cases of the virus should it come to its manufacturing operations.
“Our operations at the manufacturing plant continue as usual.
“We are closely monitoring the dynamics of the situation, and will adjust working arrangements if necessary in collaboration with health authorities.”
MBSA asked that the public and community of East London to respect the privacy of the patient.