South Africa

Auto plant not shutting as worker with coronavirus did not have any contact with colleagues

22 March 2020 - 11:11 By John Harvey
The Merc employee has been in self-isolation since returning from Germany
The Merc employee has been in self-isolation since returning from Germany
Image: KATERYNA KOM/123RF

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) will continue operations at its East London plant despite one of its employees testing positive for the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the health department announced that the Eastern Cape had its first confirmed coronavirus case, a 28-year-old woman.

In a statement on Saturday night MBSA said: “We can confirm that the reported case is an employee of the company who had been in self-isolation since returning from Germany.

“We would like to put your mind at ease: this employee did not return to the manufacturing operations and has not been in contact with other employees of the company since returning from Germany.”

As a result, the company had no suspected or reported cases of transmissions of Covid-19 on its site and there was no need to suspend operations.

“Since the onset of Covid-19 internationally, MBSA has been vigilant in taking the necessary travel restrictions, medical support, hygiene precautions and other measures to ensure a safe environment for the health of our employees.”

MBSA said employees, suppliers and other key stakeholders of the company could be assured that measures were in place to detect, manage and contain any cases of the virus should it come to its manufacturing operations.

“Our operations at the manufacturing plant continue as usual.

“We are closely monitoring the dynamics of the situation, and will adjust working arrangements if necessary in collaboration with health authorities.”

MBSA asked that the public and community of East London to respect the privacy of the patient.

- DispatchLIVE

MORE

SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient

SA now has 240 cases of Covid-19, with the Eastern Cape recording its first case, the health ministry announced on Saturday.
News
23 hours ago

'Red tape' holds up antiviral pill that could help fight Covid-19

An antiviral pill, which has been found to shorten Covid-19 infections by up to a week, is being sold to governments around the world by two ...
News
13 hours ago

Global coronavirus deaths surge past 13,000 as a billion confined to homes

Nearly one-billion people around the world were confined to their homes on Sunday, as the coronavirus death toll crossed 13,000 and factories were ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient South Africa
  3. Health minister: Covid-19 cases in SA have increased to 202 South Africa
  4. Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has died South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X