Fort Hare student dies after assault with iron bar

22 March 2020 - 15:07 By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA
Alice-based student, Siphumle Nzo, was allegedly hit on the head with an iron bar by a fellow student. File image
Image: Rod Bally

A student at the University of Fort Hare has died of injuries sustained during an assault at a residence, university management said.

Alice-based student, Siphumle Nzo, was allegedly hit on the head with an iron bar by a fellow student last Saturday at the university's Marikana residence. He was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Alice before being transferred to Frere Hospital in East London, DispatchLIVE reported.

“Sadly, [on Saturday] morning he succumbed to his injuries. The university is in contact with the family,” said UFH director of institutional advancement Tandi Mapukata.

A suspect was arrested for the murder and remains in custody at the Alice police station, according to Mapukata.

“The university will monitor the case and at the appropriate time, applicable disciplinary process will be meted out according to university policy,” Mapukata said.

This is the third student death on the Alice campus since the beginning of 2020.

Mapukata said that the university's management “would like to take this opportunity to send heartfelt condolences to Mr Nazo’s family as well as the university community at large. We wish them courage during this dark hour.”

The university promised that a range of support services would be provided to the family.

“The university is doing all in its powers to discourage student-on-student violence, and is in consultation with provincial authorities to devise methodologies to improve campus safety and prevent acts of violence on university property,” Mapukata said.

Police said in a short statement on Twitter on Sunday that a male suspect had been arrested in Alice after he was alleged to have been behind the assault of two University of Fort Hare students at Marikana Hostel, in Alice. A second suspect is still at large. No further information was provided.

Additional reporting by TimesLIVE

