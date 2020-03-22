South Africa

Four suspected poachers arrested at Kruger National Park

22 March 2020 - 11:50 By ERNEST MABUZA
Four suspected suspected poachers were arrested in the Kruger National Park on Saturday.
Image: Henk Kruger

Four suspected poachers were arrested inside the Kruger National Park on Saturday.

“The four were arrested along the Pretoriuskop and Skukuza road. A heavy calibre rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment were confiscated,” Kruger National Parks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said.

He said the arrests were carried out by ranger, protection and air wing services with support from private concession colleagues.

“Further investigations are ongoing,” Phaahla said.

The four arrests bring to 11 the number of suspected poachers who have been arrested at the national park in a number of incidents since the start of the year. Seven suspected poachers were arrested in three separate incidents in January.

The ministry of environment, forestry and fisheries in February also released a report which noted a decline in the incidents of rhino poaching.

In 2018, 769 rhino were killed for their horn in SA. During 2019, rhino poaching continued to decline, with 594 rhino poached nationally during the year.

The department said this decline could be attributed to a combination of measures, including improved capabilities to react to poaching incidents and improved information collection and sharing among law enforcement authorities.

