'Cometh the moment, cometh the man': SA lauds Ramaphosa

23 March 2020 - 21:19 By Jessica Levitt
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation from the Union Buildings in Tshwane.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

South Africans have applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa after he announced that the country would go on a 21-day coronavirus lockdown from March 26.

Ramaphosa said decisive action to curb the spread of the virus was necessary, admitting that while the costs to the economy would be high, the cost to human life would be “far, far worse”.

Only essential services personnel will be exempt from the lockdown. These include police, healthcare workers and those involved in the supply of goods, including food.

Ramaphosa warned the economic effects would be severe, but said measures were being implemented to help.

'This just got real': SA responds to Covid-19 lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown is here - and President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to adhere to the new regulations.
1 hour ago

“We will prioritise the lives and the livelihoods of our people, above all else. We'll use all of the measures that are within our power to protect our people from the economic consequences of this pandemic.”

The hashtags #CyrilRamaphosa, #MrPresident and #SALockdown topped the Twitter trends list after the announcement.

Here's a glimpse of what South Africans have said about SA's commander-in-chief.

SA on 21-day lockdown as country braces for more Covid-19 cases

South Africa will go into lockdown for three weeks from midnight on Thursday.
1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on SA's plan to combat the spread of the coronavirus on Monday.
2 hours ago

READ IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa announces 21-day lockdown

'We are a nation of one and we are surely going to prevail'
59 minutes ago

