Covid-19 live updates: Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday night

23 March 2020 - 11:18 By TimesLIVE
A woman wears a mask and gloves at a restaurant in Cape Town, on March 20 2020, as a measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

President Ramaphosa will address the country on Monday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday evening. The time will be confirmed during the day, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said.

His brief statement read: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening on the coronavirus pandemic. At that stage the President would have finalised measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of the virus on our people and the economy.”

WATCH | Business as usual at Johannesburg's potential Covid-19 hotspots

SA Olympic champ warns athletes after catching Covid-19

SA's former Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh has spoken out about the debilitating effects of Covid-19 after contracting the disease recently, warning the lack of clarification about the Tokyo Games was putting athletes at increased risk as they persevered trying to train.

“I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today,” the 100m breaststroke gold medallist from London 2012 wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.

“By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs (no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic).

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, US media reported on Sunday.

Weinstein is in prison in New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

The fallen film producer's diagnosis was first reported on Sunday evening by local paper the Niagara Gazette.

Zodwa Wabantu uses coronavirus social distancing to focus on her romance

Many South Africans have found it challenging to adjust to social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, but Zodwa Wabantu has chosen to use the "free time" to spend quality moments with her loved ones. 

The entertainer said this time out has given her a chance to really get to know the other sides of who she is.

Canada pulls out of 2020 Olympic Games

Canada became the first country to boycott the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and Australia told its athletes to prepare for an Olympics next year, as Japan and the IOC flagged the prospect of a postponement for the first time.

Opposition to holding the Games in July has risen sharply in the past 48 hours, with several major stakeholders, such as US Track and Field and UK Athletics, with some national Olympic committees, calling for a delay because of the pandemic.

Standard Bank offers zero percent interest with student loan 'holiday'

Everyone studying full time with a Standard Bank student loan will receive a three-month payment holiday at 0% interest and with zero fees.

This was announced by Standard Bank on Sunday as part of its Covid-19 financial relief measures for customers. The payment relief is also being extended to the bank’s small enterprise customers with turnover of less than R20m.

The relief measures will commence on April 1 and run through to the end June.

