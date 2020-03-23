Covid-19 live updates: Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday night

President Ramaphosa will address the country on Monday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday evening. The time will be confirmed during the day, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said.

His brief statement read: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening on the coronavirus pandemic. At that stage the President would have finalised measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of the virus on our people and the economy.”