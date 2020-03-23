South Africa

Covid-19: President Ramaphosa will address the country on Monday night

23 March 2020 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on March 22 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on March 22 2020.
Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa is finalising details on steps to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in SA.

He is set to address the nation on Monday evening. The time will be confirmed during the day, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said.

His brief statement read: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening on the coronavirus pandemic. At that stage the President would have finalised measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of the virus on our people and the economy.”

The briefing, which was expected on Sunday, was delayed after the president met business leaders and members of opposition parties.

Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday that he intended to meet trade union representatives and other civil society leaders this week.

READ MORE

Covid-19: The big downsides to school closures

Mass school closures in the face of Covid-19 could result in unhealthy, chubby, anxious children who may be more addicted to screens than ever.
News
1 day ago

KZN's latest Covid-19 patient says he is 'feeling good'

One of KwaZulu-Natal's latest Covid-19 patients says he's "feeling good" despite testing positive for the virus on Friday.
News
1 day ago

SA part of worldwide WHO trial to identify effective Covid-19 treatment

SA is one of 10 countries involved in an urgent global trial announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to identify the most effective ...
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa 'in good health' after meeting Rev Kenneth Meshoe

President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said on Sunday he is continuing with his duties despite having met the Rev Kenneth Meshoe five days ago - who is ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient South Africa
  3. Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has died South Africa
  4. China fears second wave of infection as imported coronavirus cases jump with ... World
  5. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X