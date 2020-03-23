Covid-19: President Ramaphosa will address the country on Monday night

His brief statement read: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening on the coronavirus pandemic. At that stage the President would have finalised measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of the virus on our people and the economy.”

The briefing, which was expected on Sunday, was delayed after the president met business leaders and members of opposition parties.

Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday that he intended to meet trade union representatives and other civil society leaders this week.