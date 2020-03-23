East London Covid-19 'patient zero' breaks quarantine

The Eastern Cape government is scrambling to quarantine the province's Covid-19 patient zero, who has been roaming around East London in defiance of the state's containment measures.

DispatchLIVE reported that tough-talking health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who held a press briefing with the SA Council of Churches on Monday morning, said the patient — who allegedly claimed to be exercising her right to freedom of movement after testing positive for the virus after her trip from Germany — should not infringe on the rights of others.

Gomba said: "[She] places people at unnecessary risk and as such, we want to call on law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with anyone found to be in contravention of the national state of disaster regulations that have been gazetted.