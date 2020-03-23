Elderly woman found murdered in Eastern Cape village

An 85-year-old woman was murdered in her home at a village in the Eastern Cape.

Police said the woman was found dead on Friday night at Vininda village in Idutywa.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the woman was asleep alone in her rondavel hut. She was discovered the following morning by relatives who stay in the same yard, fatally shot on her upper body,” said police.

The motive has not been established and no arrests have been made.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime do not deserve to live among the people. They must face justice for their actions and ultimately be sent to prison,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 047 489 1333 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. The information will be treated confidentially.