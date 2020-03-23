South Africa

Elderly woman found murdered in Eastern Cape village

The woman's body was discovered by relatives. She had been shot

23 March 2020 - 07:32 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The woman was found murdered on Friday night.
The woman was found murdered on Friday night.
Image: iStock

An 85-year-old woman was murdered in her home at a village in the Eastern Cape.

Police said the woman was found dead on Friday night at Vininda village in Idutywa.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the woman was asleep alone in her rondavel hut. She was discovered the following morning by relatives who stay in the same yard, fatally shot on her upper body,” said police.

The motive has not been established and no arrests have been made.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime do not deserve to live among the people. They must face justice for their actions and ultimately be sent to prison,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 047 489 1333 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. The information will be treated confidentially.

MORE

Shock and anger after man killed wife, stepdaughter before driving into truck

Limpopo social development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale says gender-based violence has reached “boiling point” after the death of a mother and daughter — ...
News
3 months ago

Wife, stepdaughter murdered – husband drives head-on into a truck

A 37-year-old man who allegedly strangled his wife and stepdaughter to death, was killed when he drove into a truck at Bela Bela, Limpopo on Tuesday.
News
3 months ago

Missing Tsomo woman and teenage granddaughters found murdered

An Eastern Cape elderly woman and her two granddaughters who were reported missing  in Tsomo earlier this month have been found murdered, said ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient South Africa
  3. Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has died South Africa
  4. China fears second wave of infection as imported coronavirus cases jump with ... World
  5. Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus case Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X