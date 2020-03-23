Fear and limited handwashing in Gauteng informal settlements

“You find about 60 people a day using the same toilets and collecting water at the same tap. We don’t have any sanitisers or masks. The only thing we can do is to wash our hands,” he said.

About 5km away, Msawawa informal settlement resident Sugar Baloyi, 47, said government should have provided sanitisers, gloves and masks.

“We try to wash hands and encourage our children to wash their hands, but we can only be hopeful that the virus doesn’t spread to our area. Do you think we can avoid it here?” the unemployed father of three asked.

Baloyi said self-isolating would be very difficult.

“I live with my children and wife. How will I self-isolate in this place?”

Justice Baloyi, 32, said he was scared: “If coronavirus gets here, we are all going to die. There isn’t anything we can do about it.”