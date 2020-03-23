KZN education department takes matric classes to the airwaves
The KwaZulu-Natal education department will take matric lessons to the airwaves from Monday.
Most radio stations in the province, including Ukhozi FM, Vuma FM, East Coast Radio and Gagasi, are scheduled to hold lessons between Monday and Friday in different time slots.
Some stations will extend lessons to the weekends.
The department said CAPS radio, which is an independent online radio station promoting education, teaching and learning through social engagement, would announce their programmes through social media platforms.
"The announcements will be a constant reminder for all learners, and the KwaZulu-Natal education website will provide information for lessons that will be taking place."
Provincial education spokesman Muzi Mahlambi told TimesLIVE that the lessons were targeted at matric pupils.
Thanks to @DBE_KZN you will be able to listen to lessons from our website very soon, including other media platforms! Stay tuned for updates on our platforms for the next lessons. #CoronavirusInSA #CAPScares #imfundohttps://t.co/XJPBs6CYhi pic.twitter.com/ikPngRqvdO— CAPS Radio (@CAPSRadioSA) March 23, 2020
"For the now the people who were able to record lessons yesterday did this for grade 12.
"There was a meeting on Thursday to say we need to have programmes for the entire schooling system, from grade R to 12."
Mahlambi said the department was meeting Vodacom on Monday.
"They are talking about virtual classes. The learner will be able to get lessons using whatever handset. They will zero-rate the access."
He said the department was looking at a multi-faceted approach to keep all pupils educated during this period.
"We have a multi-faceted approach through which we will be live streaming. We will also be on radio for those who don't have data, and newspapers will also carry the study material so we don’t leave out any learners," said Mahlambi.