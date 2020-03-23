LISTEN | Covid-19: It is safe to donate, virus cannot be transmitted through blood, says SANBS

Lethola said while a decrease in donors was anticipated, the low levels at which the SANBS was receiving blood was concerning.

“This was anticipated given the situation we are in. However, the drop in the amounts is quite significant. Normally, we need to operate with a five-day stock level to know we have enough blood for patients. Currently, the stocks have dropped to less than three days.”

On Saturday, more than 15,400 units of blood which were supposed to have been donated were not, as people feared going into public spaces.

Lethola added that staff and donors were screened for flu-like symptoms and that alcohol-based sanitisers were provided at entrances to SANBS buildings to ensure a clean, safe environment.