South Africa

MEC slams operators after sightseeing foreigners in St Lucia test positive for Covid-19

23 March 2020 - 11:45 By Orrin Singh
An area near Lake St Lucia, in northern KZN, was cordoned off after two Germans tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
An area near Lake St Lucia, in northern KZN, was cordoned off after two Germans tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has slammed tour operators in St Lucia, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, for welcoming tourists from high-risk areas. 

This after two Germans were found to be mingling with a group of 10 South Africans on a boat on St Lucia's estuary after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The Mtubatuba Community Service Centre (CSC) received a report about the tourists about 1pm on Sunday.

It said six tourists were tested in Mpumalanga while touring the Kruger National Park.

Soon thereafter they left Mpumalanga for KwaZulu-Natal. 

While in St Lucia, a popular tourist destination, lab results from Mpumalanga confirmed that two of the six had tested positive for Covid-19. 

“By the time the report came through they were enjoying themselves on a boat at St Lucia estuary with about 10 South Africans. The boat was put in isolation, with everyone still inside, while we waited for the department of health to arrive,” said a source. 

Addressing religious leaders and KZN premier Sihle Zikalala in Durban on Monday, Simelane-Zulu slammed the tourist companies for acting irresponsibly. 

"In St Lucia, in particular, there are companies that have continued to allow people who have come into the country to go on tours..

 

“Yesterday [Sunday] there were two boats that went into the St Lucia lake and on those boats we found two people who were positive. They were from Germany,” she said. 

MORE

KZN's latest Covid-19 patient says he is 'feeling good'

One of KwaZulu-Natal's latest Covid-19 patients says he's "feeling good" despite testing positive for the virus on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 proves that ‘couples who cook together stay together’

The vow to love in sickness or in health is being tested by Covid-19 as couples barricade themselves against the virus. But it needn’t be so bad.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: The big downsides to school closures

Mass school closures in the face of Covid-19 could result in unhealthy, chubby, anxious children who may be more addicted to screens than ever.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Military on standby as experts fear huge Covid-19 spike News
  2. SA's Covid-19 cases up to 240 as the Eastern Cape records its first patient South Africa
  3. Hotel tycoon Sol Kerzner has died South Africa
  4. China fears second wave of infection as imported coronavirus cases jump with ... World
  5. Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X