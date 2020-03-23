MEC slams operators after sightseeing foreigners in St Lucia test positive for Covid-19

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for health Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has slammed tour operators in St Lucia, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, for welcoming tourists from high-risk areas.

This after two Germans were found to be mingling with a group of 10 South Africans on a boat on St Lucia's estuary after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The Mtubatuba Community Service Centre (CSC) received a report about the tourists about 1pm on Sunday.

It said six tourists were tested in Mpumalanga while touring the Kruger National Park.

Soon thereafter they left Mpumalanga for KwaZulu-Natal.

While in St Lucia, a popular tourist destination, lab results from Mpumalanga confirmed that two of the six had tested positive for Covid-19.