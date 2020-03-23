South Africa

Off-duty cop enlists his brother to help arrest late-night robbery suspects

23 March 2020 - 15:28 By Ernest Mabuza
An off-duty policeman and his brother caught and arrested four suspects who were robbing a shop in KwaZulu-Natal during the early hours of the morning.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

An off-duty policeman in KwaZulu-Natal was woken by sounds from his neighbour's house at about 1.20am on Monday, and sprang into action.

“He went to investigate and noticed four males stealing groceries from the shop metres from his home. He placed himself on duty and asked his brother to accompany him,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the policeman and his brother went to the business premises and apprehended all four suspects mid-robbery in Ekuvukeni, near Wasbank.

An unlicensed firearm with ammunition was found on one of the suspects.

The four were taken to the Ekuvukeni  police station, where a case of business burglary was opened.

Mbele said the suspects, aged between 16 and 21, were expected to appear in the Ekuvukeni magistrate's court on Monday.

She said they would be profiled to check if they were linked to other burglary and robbery cases committed in Ekuvukeni and surrounding areas.  

